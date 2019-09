The U.S. House Just Passed The Health Care Bill To Repeal & Replace Obamacare

In a startling turnabout, GOP members say they're ready to push their prized health care bill through the House and claim a victory for President Trump, six weeks after nearly leaving the legislation for dead, and days after support from Republican moderates seemed to crumble anew. The controversial legislation would repeal and replace large parts of the Affordable Care Act , commonly known as Obamacare. House leaders planned to vote Thursday on the legislation that was revamped in an attempt to attract hard-line conservatives and GOP centrists.