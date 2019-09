Over the next hour, the men in the chairs share their experiences as well as the conversation shifts between introductions to a group discussion of the issues of the day: One young man shares that he works two jobs and is working on an associate’s degree in criminal justice. He has student loan debt that worries him, as does what he sees as the lack of investment in his community. Another shares that he works in retail and is frustrated by what he sees as the corruption and racism of local police. The conversation skips between healthcare, police violence, racial discrimination, income inequality, and Donald Trump. Over and over again, Grechen Shirley brings it back to the fact that Pete King would disagree with everything they’re saying — he thinks Black Lives Matter is “ premised on lies ,” he doesn’t understand student debt, or what it’s like to work two jobs, or have to decide between your prescriptions and your groceries, she says.