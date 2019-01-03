Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Midterm Elections
News
Liuba Grechen Shirley: Why I'm Endorsing Warren
by
Liuba Grechen Shirley
News
Where Are The Women From
Knock Down The House
Now
by
Andrea González-Ramírez
TV Shows
SNL
Saluted The Women Of Congress In A Drama We’re Ready To Binge
by
Meagan Fredette
News
No Sleeves, No Bible, No Problem: This Is How You Take The Oath Of Office In ...
by
Natalie Gontcharova
Midterm Elections 2018
Politics
What The Women In Congress Wore To Their Swearing-In — & What It Means
Natalie Gontcharova
Jan 3, 2019
Politics
What You Need To Know About The New Congress Swearing-In
Natalie Gontcharova
Jan 3, 2019
News
A GOP Consultant Paid A Woman To Make Absentee Ballots Vanish
Natalie Gontcharova
Dec 4, 2018
Politics
The Women Of Color Who Made History This Midterm Election
You hear that? It's the sound of glass-ceilings shattering all across the nation. A record-breaking number of women ran on the 2018 midterm election.
by
Andrea González-R...
Politics
Young Kim Lost Her Race & Now Orange County Is 100% Blue
Young Kim was looking to become the first Korean-American woman in Congress — and was Republicans' last hope in Orange County, California. But on S
by
Natalie Gontcharova
Politics
The Florida Recounts Are Over: Andrew Gillum & Bill Nelson Both C...
Florida Democrats Andrew Gillum and Bill Nelson have conceded their gubernatorial and Senate races, respectively, following extended statewide recounts ami
by
Sarah Midkiff
Politics
Ivanka Endorsed A Senator Who "Jokes" About Public Hangings & Vot...
After campaigning for a governor who signed into law one of the country's most restrictive anti-abortion laws, it's no wonder Ivanka Trump is all
by
Ashley Alese Edwards
Fashion
Stop Struggle-Shaming Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez For Her Suits
by
Channing Hargrove
Politics
Activists Will Not Rest Until Every Vote Is Counted In Stacey Abr...
Police arrested dozens of protestors at the Georgia State Capitol on Tuesday who were urging officials to “count every vote” for gubernatorial
by
Natalie Gontcharova
US News
There's No Evidence Of Voter Fraud In Florida, Despite What Trump...
As Florida continues its legally mandated recount of some crucial races following Tuesday's midterm elections, President Donald Trump and other Republ
by
Andrea González-R...
News
Stacey Abrams Is Still Fighting To Be Governor Of Georgia
Democrat Stacey Abrams is still fighting for every vote in the Georgia gubernatorial election. On Sunday, Abrams filed a new lawsuit in order to block two
by
Natalie Gontcharova
News
The Florida Governor & Senate Races Are Getting A Recount
Florida strikes again. The state that brought the 2000 presidential election to a grounding halt, and gave us Bush V. Gore is headed toward a massive, lega
by
Amelia Harnish
News
The Verdict Is In: The Youth Vote Shaped The Midterm Results
For months leading up to the pivotal 2018 midterm elections, the youth vote was brought up again and again: Especially after Parkland launched Generation Z
by
Natalie Gontcharova
2018 election
Midterms 2018 Live Blog: Lucy McBath Wins In Georgia
We are live on Election Night. Follow this page for all your live election coverage.
by
Refinery29
News
Gun Reform Advocate Lucy McBath Defeats NRA Darling Karen Handel ...
Lucy McBath defeated Karen Handel in an extremely tight race to represent Georgia's 6th District in the U.S. Congress that appeared as though it was h
by
Natalie Gontcharova
US News
Katie Hill Just Conquered One Of California's Last Republican Str...
“I was told, 'A woman couldn't possibly beat Steve Knight,” Democratic candidate Katie Hill told Refinery29 earlier this year. That&#
by
Andrea González-R...
Politics
Every Single Vote Matters To Stacey Abrams — & To Those Who Cast ...
The right to vote is sacred — and Stacey Abrams fully understands what suffrage means to her supporters, her ancestors, and the civil rights movement. ?
by
Erin Schrode
Politics
Another Election, Another Failure By White Women
Last night was a history making moment for women in the United States. There are now more women serving in Congress at the same time than ever before, incl
by
Leah Carroll
Politics
Democrats Flipped The House — All Thanks To Women
On top of all of these wins for women, there were plenty of other exciting changes that put America on a more progressive path.
by
Lily Herman
Pop Culture
How Late Night Shows Are Taking On The Midterm Election
by
Syd Shaw
Politics
Conservatives Troll Taylor Swift's "Terrible Taste In Men" After ...
Following Phil Bredesen's loss in Tennessee, conservatives on Twitter are joking that Taylor Swift, who endorsed Bredesen, has “bad taste in men
by
Rebecca Farley
Politics
Stacey Abrams Hasn't Conceded Georgia's Governor Race. What Happe...
With votes still being counted, Democrat Stacey Abrams has refused to concede the Georgia governor's race to Republican Secretary of State Brian Kemp,
by
Ashley Alese Edwards
News
Republican Incumbent Peter King Defeats Democrat Liuba Gretchen S...
A riveting race in Long Island has resulted in a victory for Republicans. Incumbent Peter King defeated Democratic challenger Liuba Grechen Shirley in the
by
Sage Lazzaro
US News
Paulette Jordan Loses Idaho's Gubernatorial Race
Paulette Jordan lost the Idaho gubernatorial race to Lt. Gov. Brad Little. The two-term representative and single mother of two ran an insurgent campaign h
by
Andrea González-R...
News
How Voters In West Virginia, Alabama, & Oregon Decided Abortion M...
Voters in three states have decided on ballot measures related to abortion rights. In West Virginia and Oregon decided on ballot measures regarding funding
by
Amelia Harnish
Politics
Colorado’s Jared Polis Becomes First Openly Gay Governor In U.S. ...
Democrat Jared Polis just won the Colorado gubernatorial race, beating out Republican Walker Stapleton and becoming the country’s first openly gay govern
by
Lily Herman
Politics
Abigail Spanberger Wins Virginia's 7th District, Helps Democrats ...
Tonight, Abigail Spanberger won Virginia’s 7th congressional district and beat out Dave Brat with 49.7% of the vote. Spanberger, a former CIA official, f
by
Lily Herman
Politics
Lauren Underwood Pulls Stunning Victory In One Of Illinois’ Redde...
Earlier this year, experts believed that Democratic candidate Lauren Underwood had no chance at defeating Republican incumbent Rep. Randy Hultgren. They we
by
Andrea González-R...
Politics
Antonio Delgado Flips NY-19, Becoming the District’s First Latinx...
A tight race in upstate New York has resulted in a groundbreaking victory for Democrats. Antonio Delgado defeated Republican incumbent John Faso in the rac
by
Sage Lazzaro
News
Ron DeSantis Defeats Andrew Gillum In Florida
Ron DeSantis narrowly defeated Andrew Gillum in the race for Florida governor on Tuesday. An unabashed progressive, Gillum energized the state's young
by
Natalie Gontcharova
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted