Midterms 2018 Live Blog: Lucy McBath Wins In Georgia
We are live on Election Night. Follow this page for all your live election coverage.
11/8, 10 a.m.: Lucy McBath has officially defeated Karen Handel
11/7, 3:10 p.m.: Lucy McBath declares victory over Karen Handel
11/7, 9:35 a.m.: Stacey Abrams won't concede to Brian Kemp
12:00 a.m.: Claire McCaskill loses in Missouri
11:54 p.m.: Voters in West Virginia and Alabama roll back abortion rights
11:26 p.m.: Abigail Spanberger wins in Virginia, helping Democrats flip the House
11:05 p.m.: Ron DeSantis defeats Andrew Gillum in Florida
11:01 p.m.: Lauren Underwood wins in Illinois
10:45 p.m.: Women of color have made history tonight
10:29 p.m.: Ted Cruz holds on to his Senate seat in Texas
10:11 p.m.: Sharice Davids defeats Kevin Yoder, making history
10:04 p.m.: Laura Kelly defeats Kris Kobach in the Kansas governor race
9:56 p.m.: Mikie Sherrill defeats Jay Webber in New Jersey
9:47 p.m.: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez becomes one of the youngest women to go to Congress
9:42 p.m: Florida voters approve Amendment 4
9:39 p.m: Muslim women make history in Congress
8:52 p.m.: Democrat Amy McGrath loses election in Kentucky's 6th District
8:10 p.m.: Ayanna Pressley wins uncontested race is Massachusetts' 7th District
7:53 p.m.: Democrats pick up their first seat of the night
6:45 p.m: Emergency lawsuit filed against Brian Kemp in Georgia race
6:00 p.m.: Polls are beginning to close
5:48 p.m.: The first call of 2018 is in
1:30 p.m.: Voters in Georgia report machine malfunctions
12:45 p.m.: Taylor Swift makes a final push
Taylor Swift makes last-minute plea to fans on #ElectionDay: “It’s not enough to just want change. It’s not enough to just want to vote. You have go and make change by voting and today is your opportunity to do that.” pic.twitter.com/1DOor6c3Mb— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 6, 2018
12:15 p.m.: Ivanka tells us to go vote
12:06 p.m.: Rain, rain go away
11:50 a.m: New Yorkers reporting trouble at the polls
Seeing photos of long lines at some polls and reports of broken scanners. If you see something at your poll site notify @BOENYC right away or call 866-OUR-VOTE to get help. Most importantly, don't get discouraged and don't give up! Your voice matters and your vote counts. pic.twitter.com/nZt0vScczY— NYC Votes (@NYCVotes) November 6, 2018
11 a.m: Why young women are voting
10 a.m: Students across the country begin walking out of school to vote
Today at 10AM--no matter where you are walk out to vote because we’re making history.— National School Walkout (@schoolwalkoutUS) November 6, 2018
Find a walkout close to you: https://t.co/2z8IUDHo6Z pic.twitter.com/cQVEXHPWMB