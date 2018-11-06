It's Raining, It's Pouring. So What — Vote.

Voters in the Northeast, Midwest, and South might be facing some nasty weather on Election Day, thanks to a storm system that has been forming in the middle of the country. Strong winds and rain, including thunderstorms, are expected from the Florida all the way up to Maine. And meteorologists also say that the Midwest is not safe either: The system will likely cause mixture of rain and snow in the Northern Plains and Great Lakes region.
Why is this important? Well, research has shown that bad weather on Election Day can impact voter turnout. Historically, low turnout has helped Republicans, which in turn could help define some of the crucial races this midterm election since Democrats are hoping to retake the U.S. House of Representatives.
In any case, we're here to tell you that the weather, no matter how terrible, shouldn't discourage you from going to vote. For example, ride-sharing services such as Uber and Lyft are offering discounts and in some cases, free rides, to the polls. If you want to take advantage of this, go here to earn more information. Another option if you want to avoid the bad weather is check what your local meteorologist is saying, and plan going to the polls at a time where the chances of rain or wind are lower.
If you are not sure which time polling places close in your area, go here for a state-by-state guide. We've said this before, but it's worth repeat it: Even if the polling place is near closing, do not leave. As long as you're in line, by law they're required to allow you to cast a ballot — so stay right there! And if you experience any problems, you can call the Election Protection Hotline at 1-866-OUR-VOTE (1-866-687-8683) or the Department of Justice's Voting Rights Hotline at 1-800-253-3931.
Advertisement