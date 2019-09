Need A Ride To The Polls On Election Day?Uber & Lyft Have You Covered

In an effort to mobilize voters and help them get their voices heard on Election Day, Uber is offering $10 off rides to the polls on the most affordable Uber option available to you in your city (Express POOL, POOL, or UberX, in that order), plus an in-app Get To The Polls button that will help users locate their polling places. And for those who cite transportation as a barrier to voting, Uber is partnering with #VoteTogether and Democracy Works to provide promo codes that will allow voters to book free rides to the polls. Uber is also providing in-app voting resources to riders and drivers via When We All Vote , as well as hosting registration drives at Greenlight Hubs around the country leading up to Election Day. (Though registration deadlines have passed in many states, click here to check if you still have time to register where you live!)