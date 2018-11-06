When Will Midterm Election Results Come In? Here's When Polls Close

Tuesday marks the end of perhaps the most consequential midterm election in recent history. To summarize: A record number of women are running for office, plenty of candidates could make history, people participated in early voting at a rate that outpaced previous midterm elections, and Democrats have a chance at flipping the U.S. House of Representatives. It's, well, a lot.
That means that the entire nation will be watching Tuesday night to figure out the results. But since all good things come to those who wait, it will take a while before you know the results of certain races and which party will control Congress. This is because polls close at different times and results will take some time to trickle out.
But here's what we know: At 6 p.m. ET, polling places close in parts of Indiana and Eastern Kentucky, so we are likely to hear about those races first. But if you want to know what's up with the West Coast? Good luck. Polls close in California, Hawaii, and Washington at 11 p.m. ET; in Alaska, the last precincts close at 1 a.m. ET. From where ever you're in the country, if you want to watch who got elected, you better start making that coffee. (And please note that if some races are close, we might hear the final results in the days — or weeks! — to come.)
In any case, if you're wondering about which time polls close in your state, we have you covered. Scroll through for a state-by-state guide. If you have other election questions, you can go here, to learn about everything from from ballot selfies to what to do if someone says you can't vote. And one last thing to remember: Even if the polling place is about to close, don't leave. The polls are required by law to remain open until everyone in line casts a ballot. As long as you're in line, you can vote — so do not walk away. Happy voting!
Alabama: Polls open 7 am to 7 pm (local time)
Alaska: Polls open 7 am to 8 pm (local time)
Arizona: Polls open 6 am to 7 pm (local time)
Arkansas: Polls open 7:30 am to 7:30 pm (local time)
California: Polls open 7 am to 8 pm (local time)
Colorado: Polls open 7 am to 7 pm (local time)
Connecticut: Polls open 6 am to 8 pm (local time)
Delaware: Polls open 7 am to 8 pm (local time)
District of Columbia: Polls open 7 am to 8 pm (local time)
Florida: Polls open 7 am to 7 pm (local time)
Georgia: Polls open 7 am to 7 pm — except Atlanta's polling places, which stay open until 8 pm (local time)
Hawaii: Polls open 7 am to 6 pm (local time)
Idaho: Polls open 8 am to 8 pm (local time)
Illinois: Polls open 6 am to 7 pm (local time)
Indiana: Polls open 6 am to 6 pm (local time)
Iowa: Polls open 7 am to 9 pm (local time)
Kansas: Polls open 7 am to 7 pm (local time)
Kentucky: Polls open 6 am to 6 pm (local time)
Louisiana: Polls open 6 am to 8 pm (local time)
Maine: Opening times vary. In municipalities with at least 500 residents, polling places open between 6 and 8 am (local time). In places with less than 500 residents, polling places can open between 6 and 10 am (local time). All polls close at 8 pm (local time). Go here for more information.
Maryland: Polls open 7 am to 8 pm (local time)
Massachusetts: Polls open 7 am to 8 pm (local time)
Michigan: Polls open 7 am to 8 pm (local time)
Minnesota: Polls open 7 am to 8 pm (local time)
Mississippi: Polls open 7 am to 7 pm (local time)
Missouri: Polls open 6 am to 7 pm (local time)
Montana: Polls open 7 am to 8 pm (local time). Smaller polling places might open as late as 12 pm.
Nebraska: Hours vary by time zone. Polls open 8 am to 8 pm in Central; 7 am to 7 pm in Mountain.
Nevada: Polls open 7 am to 7 pm (local time)
New Jersey: Polls open 6 am to 8 pm (local time)
New Mexico: Polls open 7 am to 7 pm (local time)
New York: Polls open 6 am to 9 pm (local time)
North Carolina: Polls open 6:30 am to 7:30 pm (local time)
Ohio: Polls open 6:30 am to 7:30 pm (local time)
Oklahoma: Polls open 7 am to 7 pm (local time)
Oregon: Since Oregon is a vote-by-mail state, you must turn your ballot by 8 pm PT on Election Day.
Pennsylvania: Polls open 7 am to 8 pm (local time)
Rhode Island: Polls open 7 am to 8 pm (local time)
South Carolina: Polls open 7 am to 7 pm (local time)
South Dakota: Polls open 7 am to 7 pm (local time)
Texas: Polls open 7 am to 7 pm (local time)
Utah: Polls open 7 am to 8 pm (local time)
Vermont: Polls open between 5 and 10 am (local time), depending on the town. All polling places close at 7 pm (local time). Go here for more information.
Virginia: Polls open 6 am to 7 pm (local time)
Washington: Since Washington is a vote-by-mail state, you must turn in your ballot by 8 pm PT or they must be postmarked no later than Election Day.
West Virginia: Polls open 6:30 am to 7:30 pm (local time)
Wisconsin: Polls open 7 am to 8 pm (local time)
Wyoming: Polls open 7 am to 7 pm (local time)
