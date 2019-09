This Is How Taylor Swift Is Still Fighting For Fans To Vote

Last month, Swift made an uncharacteristic move when she endorsed former Tennessee governor Phil Bredesen in his Senate race over Marsha Blackburn, a Republican who has embraced President Donald Trump. Swift has posted about voting in the past, but she never specified her political affiliations ; this post was her first endorsement of a candidate. Her support may have caused a surge in voter registration, with Vote.org reporting that 413,691 people registered to vote between October 7 (the day Swift posted) and October 11. A few of Swift's fans proudly tweeted they had registered in honor of Swift . Now, she's sharing photos of fans who have just voted. Welcome to the midterm effort to get the vote out, Taylor Swift (and your 112 million IG followers!).