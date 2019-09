The new 'gram comes just over a week after Swift announced with a similar polaroid-syle post that she will support Tennessee Democrats Phil Bredesen for Senate and Jim Cooper for the U.S. House of Representatives in the upcoming midterm elections . She also asked her fans to register to vote. In the days following her announcement, the nonpartisan website Vote.org reported a massive spike in new voter registrations . One young woman told Refinery29 she was moved to register to vote after seeing Swift's post. "... When I saw Taylor's post, something changed. She gets hate for breathing wrong, so to see her speak so openly and eloquently about what matters to her despite how others might look at her made all the difference. All it takes is one person to change everything," she said.