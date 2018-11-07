On late night TV, hosts from Jimmy Fallon to Stephen Colbert are doing their best to remind audiences to vote. This is part of a trend of late night becoming increasingly political, tackling topics from feminism to Trump's speeches.
With a wave of women running for office, the possibility of red states turning blue, and the Democrats only two seats away from gaining back the Senate, this is a big year for politics and this year’s midterm elections are sure to draw extra attention. In fact, late night hosts have been prepping for this moment since the 2016 election, probably, when they suddenly had to scrap their "Hillary won!" bits in favor of "uh-oh" bits. (Seth Meyers notably surged ahead in the race to make the moment in late night comedy seem monumental.)
Celebrities are also getting involved: Oprah took to the campaign trail, Janelle Monáe and Diane Guererro wrote essays on why people should vote, and even Taylor Swift broke her long political silence. In addition, companies and comedians are jumping on the bandwagon, offering free rides or free food to voters.
Plenty of the late night comedians will be broadcasting election results tonight. In the meantime, get out and vote!