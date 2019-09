Fallon, Colbert & O'Brien Just Did The Trump Sketch To End All Trump Sketches

How do you solve a problem like comedy in the age of Donald Trump? Well, you don't, but late night television shows keep trying. The shows — Kimmel, The Tonight Show, Late Night, The Late Show, and Conan — have tried just about everything, including inviting Trump on their very shows. ( Fallon's interview with him, as you'll recall, resulted in last week's sophomoric Twitter feud .) The next option, then, is a crossover. Last night, Stephen Colbert teamed up with Jimmy Fallon and Conan O'Brien for the ultimate "Trump sketch." It — sigh — is like the Avengers: Infinity War of late night Trump comedy.