Jimmy Fallon
Vacation
5 Celebrity-Inspired Vacations To Take This Summer
by
Olivia Harrison
TV Shows
KJ Apa Reveals Luke Perry Called His Parents Every Week To Tell Them How He Was Doing
Sara Hendricks
Apr 27, 2019
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner Reveals Kylie's Weirdest Eating Habits
Olivia Harrison
Feb 19, 2019
Movies
Jimmy Fallon & Lindsay Lohan Gave
Bird Box
A Mykonos Twist
Kathryn Lindsay
Jan 8, 2019
Pop Culture
Celebrity Parents Who Opened Up About Surrogacy
Welcome to Mothership: Parenting stories you actually want to read, whether you're thinking about or passing on kids, from egg-freezing to taking home
by
Elena Nicolaou
Pop Culture
How Late Night Shows Are Taking On The Midterm Election
The midterms are upon us and may bring some of the highest voter turnout in years. On late night TV, hosts from Jimmy Fallon to Stephen Colbert are doing
by
Syd Shaw
Beauty
Blake Lively's Beach Wave Trick Has Us Scratching Our Heads
All due respect to Serena van der Woodsen's perfectly quaffed, glossy blonde salon waves, but Blake Lively's lived-in texture makes us want to throw our
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Ariana Grande Reveals The
Real
Reason She Always Wears T...
The whereabouts of Amelia Earhart. The identity of the Zodiac Killer. What "the pasta" in "it's not about the pasta" from Vanderpump Rules really
by
Rachel Lubitz
Pop Culture
Fallon, Colbert & O'Brien Just Did The Trump Sketch To End A...
How do you solve a problem like comedy in the age of Donald Trump? Well, you don't, but late night television shows keep trying. The shows — Kimmel, The
by
Rebecca Farley
TV Shows
Donald Trump Asks Jimmy Fallon To "Be A Man" & Stop Crying About ...
Update (June 25, 2018 at 8:30 a.m.): Sunday night, Donald Trump fired back at Fallon's tears. Writing on Twitter, the President declared that the last
by
Meagan Fredette
Entertainment News
Jimmy Fallon Makes Moving Surprise Speech At Marjory Stoneman Dou...
Jimmy Fallon, host of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, surprised seniors at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas commencement this weekend, CNN reports.
by
Rebecca Farley
Food News
Gigi Hadid Has A New Favorite New York City Burger
Update: Way back in 2016, shortly after celebrating her 21st birthday, supermodel Gigi Hadid appeared on The Tonight Show and revealed to host Jimmy
by
Olivia Harrison
Movies
Jessica Chastain Gives Jimmy Fallon A Taste Of Hollywood's S...
Jessica Chastain has dedicated much of her career towards highlighting and fixing the sexism that can sometimes feel unescapable in Hollywood. Women have
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Pop Culture
Jimmy Kimmel's Son Helped Out With His Monologue Last Night
Jimmy Kimmel brought his son Billy on stage for his monologue Monday night. Billy has been the fixture of Kimmel's show for the past six months, ever
by
Rebecca Farley
Pop Culture
Kate Upton Missed Her Own Wedding
Kate Upton and her new husband Justin Verlander had a gorgeous wedding in Italy surrounded by their closest friends and family. Too bad, they couldn't be
by
Sarah Midkiff
Entertainment
Tim McGraw Jokingly Threatened His Daughter's Boyfriend With...
While most parents feel like it's their job to protect their kids, not all of them can do that job while also messing with the kids a bit. Last night,
by
Olivia Harrison
TV Shows
How Taylor Swift Helped Jimmy Fallon Celebrate His Late Mom Will ...
I started my morning by watching Jimmy Fallon's emotional message about his late mother following his return to The Tonight Show after her passing, and
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Entertainment News
Jimmy Fallon Loses Someone Special: His Mom
Gloria Fallon, mother of late-night host Jimmy Fallon, has died at age 68. “Jimmy Fallon’s mother, Gloria, died peacefully on Saturday,” said a
by
Marquita Harris
Pop Culture
High School Musical
Left A Huge Impression On The
St...
The Stranger Things kids may be young, but they still appreciate the finer works of culture from before their time. That's right, we're talking about the
by
Meghan De Maria
Entertainment
Jimmy Fallon Tricks Blake Shelton Into Eating Disgusting Stuff
Blake Shelton was a guest on Monday night's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote his new album Texoma Shore. The country singer
by
Sarah Midkiff
TV Shows
Mark Consuelos' IRL Daughter Is Jealous Of His
Riverdale...
During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Kelly Ripa discussed a fascinating family matter. It seems she and hubby Mark Consuelos’
by
Marquita Harris
TV Shows
Why The
Riverdale
Cast Is Afraid Of Cole Sprouse's ...
Ever since I watched the very first episode of Riverdale, I’ve been wishing I had a drawer full of replicas of that iconic crown beanie that Jughead
by
Olivia Harrison
Pop Culture
These Six Women Writers Thanked Hillary Clinton On
Fallon
Wednesday night, The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon reprised its popular "Thank You Note" series with a twist. A few of the women writers on the show
by
Rebecca Farley
Beauty
Here's What The
Riverdale
Cast Had To Say About Nip...
Riverdale might be this generation's Gossip Girl, but that doesn't mean the cast IRL is as trend-savvy as Blair Waldorf and Serena van der Woodsen. Sure,
by
Samantha Sasso
Music
Miley Cyrus Performed "The Climb" For The First Time In Years — &...
Remember "The Climb?" If you're a millennial, you probably still have it on heavy rotation. Though it's arguably the song that made her a household name,
by
Rebecca Farley
Pop Culture
Kristen Wiig Improvs Every Single Jimmy Fallon Appearance — Yes, ...
Comedy fans know Kristen Wiig for her signature blend of physical comedy and impeccable timing, but even viewers that don't see her theatrical
by
Christopher Luu
Food News
What Are Love Pickles & Why The Heck Did Jimmy Fallon Give Them T...
Demi Lovato made her 10th appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday and the two exchanged gifts to celebrate this milestone moment.
by
Caitlin Flynn
Entertainment News
Jimmy Fallon Announces $1 Million Donation Towards Hurricane Harv...
Jimmy Fallon joined the ranks of celebrities donating to help victims of Hurricane Harvey recover following the devastating natural disaster that left at
by
Madison Medeiros
Entertainment News
Not Everyone Was Here For Riz Ahmed & Jimmy Fallon's Spoken ...
Actor and rapper Riz Ahmed performed a powerful spoken word rendition of his song "Sour Times" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday in
by
Madison Medeiros
Entertainment News
Dane DeHaan Talking About His Baby Daughter Is The Sweetest Thing...
Dane DeHaan, star of the new sci-fi film Valerian, loves his new baby daughter. We know that sounds like a pretty obvious statement since most people love
by
Olivia Harrison
Beauty
Will Ferrell Is In Full Support Of The Summer 'Stache
The only real downside of being a trendsetter is that you’ll have to accept the inevitable army of copycats that follow. Clearly, Jimmy Fallon was not
by
Rachel Krause
