Remember "The Climb?" If you're a millennial, you probably still have it on heavy rotation.
Though it's arguably the song that made her a household name, Miley Cyrus hasn't performed the song from the Hannah Montana movie soundtrack in years.
Monday evening, though, Cyrus closed The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon with a stirring rendition of "The Climb," her first performance of the song in years.
"I haven't performed in years ... #TheClimb," Cyrus tweeted after the performance. "These words mean more now to me than ever ... Keep The Faith .....sending love to ALL!" ('Keep the faith' is a lyric in the song.)
Cyrus's entire appearance on the show was an emotional one. She opened the show with a cover of Dido's "No Freedom" and dedicated the entire episode to the victims of the devastating mass shooting that occurred in Las Vegas Sunday evening.
"In honor of the lives lost, injured and affected by the tragic shooting in Vegas, @fallontonight & I dedicated this show to not only mourning," Cyrus wrote on Twitter. "This horrific event but using this platform to encourage unity, peace & hopefulness! So we started this week off with a song."
Late night television has the unenviable responsibility of addressing tragic events immediately after they occur. Most hosts, including Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers, and James Corden, went with a monologue format, delivering messages of grief and mourning in the same way they would perform their customary opening monologue. Fallon's opening was unique: The Tonight Show addressed the tragic shooting with music.
"In the face of tragedy and acts of terror, we need to remember that good still exists," Fallon said by way of introduction. "We're here to entertain you tonight, and that's what we're going to do."
