Here’s Matthew McConaughey Taking His First Instagram Selfie With 3,000 People

He may not break the internet like Jennifer Aniston (she literally broke a Guinness World Record) but Matthew McConaughey has also joined Instagram. A few days ago, the actor posted his first ever video on the social media platform. Then, Thursday night when he appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the host helped him complete another bucket list item and then some: The two took a selfie along with 3,000 University Of Texas at Austin students in the audience.
Fallon's live taping at the Texas campus was the perfect place for McConaughey to stop by despite the fact that he doesn't really have a new movie to promote. The 50-year-old was born in Texas, graduated from UT Austin, and recently joined the Department of Radio-Television-Film as a professor of practice at the Moody College of Communication this fall.
“In Austin, nobody’s too good," McConaughey declared during his somewhat rambling (but still charming) interview. "But everybody’s good enough."
But let's talk about what's most important.
"One of the other big milestones in your life is you joined Instagram a couple days ago," Fallon said. "Would you be kind enough to take a selfie with me and this great crowd?"
The two trotted down to the audience and took a picture to rival the famous Ellen DeGeneres Oscar photo of 2014.
"The Eyes of Texas are upon you," McConaughey captioned his second-ever Instagram post. I will say he has an unfair advantage: 3,000 people in your photo means at least 3,000 people will like it. He's feeling the pressure of social media, already.
Watch McConaughey's full segment below.
