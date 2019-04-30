5 Celebrity-Inspired Vacations To Take This Summer

We already draw inspiration from celebrities for so many aspects of our lives, so why not also look to them for vacation ideas? Just as they often mix a few affordable items into their skincare routines or wardrobes, celebs also occasionally choose to hit up some accessible spots while traveling. And, for the activities and attractions that are just too expensive or extravagant, there are plenty of more economical alternatives — kind of like swapping out a Chanel purse for a quilted faux leather crossbody from Target.
Here we drew inspiration from five celebrity vacations and identified things to do and places to visit that won't blow your entire travel budget. For the spots and activities that do require a pretty penny, we found similar but more affordable options. Take a look ahead for ideas on how to plan a celebrity-inspired getaway this summer.