Karlie Kloss
Vacation
5 Celebrity-Inspired Vacations To Take This Summer
by
Olivia Harrison
More from Karlie Kloss
Fashion
The New & Improved
Project Runway
Tackles A Lot More Than Just Clothes
Eliza Huber
Mar 21, 2019
Pop Culture
Katy Perry & Karlie Kloss Both Shut Down Rumors About Their Beef With Taylor...
Natalie Morin
Mar 15, 2019
Beauty
Karlie Kloss Just Cut 7 Inches Off Her Hair — & It Looks Amazing
Rachel Lubitz
Feb 8, 2019
Pop Culture
There Were Some Notable Faces Missing From Taylor Swift's Ne...
Taylor Swift closed out a reputation-making 2018 with an equally epic costume party. Early Tuesday, the singer took to Instagram to share a series of
by
Alexis Reliford
Pop Culture
Every Celeb You Can Imagine Is On A Romantic Winter Vacation Righ...
Love is in the air and so are end-of-year getaways. Everyone from Karlie Kloss and her new hubby Joshua Kushner to Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are on
by
Sarah Midkiff
Food & Drinks
Inside 10 Celebrity Fridges That Will Make You Want To Revamp You...
For some of us, eating is a spiritual experience. The refrigerator is a holy spot that holds sacred artifacts, the staples we depend on to make our
by
Olivia Harrison
Karlie Kloss
Of Course Karlie Kloss Had A Milk Bar Wedding Cake
On Thursday, Karlie Kloss surprised the world when she posted a photo of herself in a wedding dress and veil, holding a simple bouquet of white flowers in
by
Olivia Harrison
Pop Culture
From Victoria's Secret To A Secret Wedding, This Is Karlie K...
It’s been more than six years since the love story of Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner first began, and now they’re married. Kushner, the brother of
by
Alexis Reliford
Beauty
Karlie Kloss Wore A Low Bun & Minimal Makeup To Her Intimate Wedd...
Picture the most charming fall day. You're standing in the middle of a forest clearing in upstate New York, breathing in the fresh October air, as the
by
Megan Decker
Fashion
Karlie Kloss Got Married On A Thursday — & Wore Dior
Weekday weddings are tricky to pull off, but supermodel Karlie Kloss married Josh Kushner on Thursday, shared a photo from their nuptials on her
by
Channing Hargrove
Beauty
How Runway Models Keep Their Hair Healthy During NYFW
While a drastic cut or color change can mean a big payday for a model — and can totally change the trajectory of a career — they normally have very
by
Thatiana Diaz
Pop Culture
Karlie Kloss Finally Talks About The Influence Politics Has On He...
Karlie Kloss has been pretty tight-lipped about her relationship with Joshua Kushner, and it's easy to understand why. Her beau is the younger brother of
by
Madison Medeiros
Beauty
These Celebrity-Approved Skin-Care Products Are 25% Off
We don't trust an A-lister who "swears by" a different moisturizer every week. In a world full of #ads and #sponsored content, they're probably getting
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Karlie Kloss Always Wears These 5 Beauty Trends — & No One Has No...
If you think Karlie Kloss is glowing, she is, and it isn't simply because she's newly engaged. While radiant skin is seemingly a fringe perk of being head
by
Megan Decker
Pop Culture
Karlie Kloss & Josh Kushner's Wedding Might Just Have The We...
It's truly the summer of love, and Karlie Kloss and Josh Kushner have decided to get on board. The longtime couple announced their engagement on social
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Entertainment News
Karlie Kloss & Joshua Kushner Are Engaged
Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner are engaged. Kloss confirmed the news on her Instagram this morning, sharing a sunset picture of her future husband. "I
by
Morgan Baila
Pop Culture
Karlie Kloss Says She Has "Nothing To Hide," While Hiding Her Rel...
Every couple of months I'm periodically reminded that Karlie Kloss is dating Joshua Kushner — as in, the younger brother of Jared Kushner, husband of
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Pop Culture
The Mystery Of Karlie Kloss & Taylor Swift's Friendship Stat...
During Taylor Swift’s peak squad era — circa 2015 — Swift ruled the internet with a seemingly endless parade of postcard-worthy vacay photos
by
Marquita Harris
Entertainment
Taylor Swift & Karlie Kloss Are Legit Twins In This Birthday Selfie
Not even Taylor Swift can escape the passage of time. Today, the singer-songwriter turns another year older and celebrates her 28th birthday. Though, in
by
Olivia Harrison
Fashion
Sequins Dominated The 2017 Fashion Awards Red Carpet
It was an emotional year for the Fashion Awards, with Naomi Campbell paying tribute to the legendary designer Azzedine Alaïa, who passed away last month,
by
Georgia Murray
Beauty
Karlie Kloss' VS Beauty Trick Is Free — But You're Not ...
The life of a Victoria's Secret model may seem #blessed, but earning (and then keeping) those wings is a full-time job. After all the workouts and meal
by
Erika Stalder
Fashion
Kaia Gerber (Finally!) Made Her Runway Debut Tonight
Update: On Thursday, Gerber through us a curveball and made her runway debut at Raf Simons' second collection for Calvin Klein. She took to Instagram to
by
Landon Peoples
Food & Drinks
Karlie Kloss Tried Out These Viral Recipes & Here's What Hap...
Karlie Kloss put her cooking skills to the test for her Youtube channel. Of course, this is not Kloss' first foray into the cooking world. The 24-year-old
by
Sarah Midkiff
Pop Culture
Karlie Kloss Posts Birthday Tribute To Boyfriend Joshua Kushner
The world may be watching every move Jared Kushner makes, but Karlie Kloss only has eyes for his little brother. The model, coding guru, and Taylor Swift
by
Erin Donnelly
Karlie Kloss
Karlie Kloss Bought Her First Heels At Target
In a new cover story for InStyle magazine, supermodel Karlie Kloss appears stunningly fierce surrounded by flames, while exuding superwoman-level
by
Marquita Harris
Beauty
Karlie Kloss Got A Haircut For The Met Gala — & It's MAJOR
Remember a few years back when Karlie Kloss chopped her hair into a long, tousled bob, a look immediately dubbed “the Karlie,” and became the object
by
Rachel Krause
Pop Culture
Karlie Kloss Created A Summer Camp For Young Girls Interested In ...
Summer is (thankfully) just around the corner, which means everyone is scrambling to put together some plans for the warmer months. If you're a teen girl,
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Beauty
People Are Mistaking Karlie Kloss' Perfume For... Something ...
By celebrity standards, Karlie Kloss is the quintessential "good" girl. She's a loyal friend, hardworking model, dedicated student — she's even the face
by
Kelsey Castañon
Beauty
This Celeb Makeup Trend Is The Anti-Smoky Eye
There’s something about spring that makes us thirsty for change. While Kondo-ing your apartment or going for a drastically different hair color are
by
Erika Stalder
Fashion
Karlie Kloss' 17-Piece Collection For Express Can Fit In A C...
Karlie Kloss is a supermodel whose own fame and success put her hometown of St. Louis, Missouri on the map, and she just returned to her old stomping
by
Landon Peoples
