From Victoria's Secret To A Secret Wedding, This Is Karlie Kloss & Joshua Kushner’s Relationship Timeline
It’s been more than six years since the love story of Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner first began, and now they’re married.
Kushner, the brother of Jared Kushner, son-in-law and senior advisor to President Donald Trump, first met Kloss back in 2012, and the two have kept their relationship extremely private. Even amid chaos, which includes a rumored (now squashed) Taylor Swift fallout and the Kushner family’s controversial ties to Trump, they’ve stayed solid through the years
Ahead is the timeline of the model and entrepreneur and venture capitalist’s relationship, sourced from rare interviews, sweet social media posts, and public appearances.