There Were Some Notable Faces Missing From Taylor Swift's New Year's Eve Party

Early Tuesday, the singer took to Instagram to share a series of photos from the New Year’s Eve bash where she invited her friends to dress up as their childhood heroes. Swift herself donned a red wig and sequins in homage to Princess of the Sea aka the Little Mermaid, while her guests including Gigi Hadid, Blake Lively, and Ryan Reynolds were dressed as a wide range of other characters.
“Mary Poppins, Audrey, Ariel, Ms. Frizzle, Cinderella, Gwen, Mr. Toad, Avril, Nancy Drew, Posh Spice, Rizzo, Frida Kahlo, Steve Irwin, Dorothy,” Swift captioned the festive slideshow. “Sending you all love and hope going into 2019.”
While photos of Swift downing gin with Reynolds, attendees posing in front of inflatable balloons, Hadid’s incredible Mary Poppins ensemble, and Blake Lively’s commitment to channeling Dorothy from the Wizard of Oz are fun, you can’t help but notice a few notable faces missing from the guest list.
In particular, Swift’s boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, didn’t appear to be in attendance, though, he could’ve been dressed as Prince Eric and just have missed the photo. Just a day earlier the pair was spotted arm-in-arm strolling through the streets of New York City. Other high-profile Swift squad members including Karlie Kloss, Cara Delevingne, Selena Gomez, and Lena Dunham were also MIA. Also not pictured? Hadid's boyfriend, Zayn Malik.
Just hours before the party, Swift released her first Netflix special, a behind-the-scenes look at her most recent tour. We can see from Hadid's IGs that the flick got a screening for her guests.
From speaking up politically for the first time to signing a landmark new record deal and dropping a Netflix special, Swift certainly had a lot to celebrate before the ball dropped. And hopefully, next time our invite won’t get lost in the mail.
