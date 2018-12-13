It's the season of giving! Today, December 13, is Taylor Swift's 29th birthday – but Swift is the one doling out the presents. This morning, Refinery29 can confirm that this New Year's Eve, the superstar's Reputation stadium tour will play its last stadium: Netflix Global. The "Delicate" singer secretly filmed a concert movie during her performances at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas, and will debut a live concert movie featuring the footage, set to premiere on December 31 at 12:01 a.m. PST.
The October Dallas shows, for those following the tour, featured appearances from Marin Morris, who sang "The Middle," and the band Sugarland, who performed the Swift-penned song "Babe." Most importantly, in Dallas, Swift performed a rendition of "All Too Well," one of her most beloved songs.
"When she fell, she fell apart," Swift says in a voiceover in the movie's trailer, below. "When she rose, she rose slowly."
And she did, indeed. Swift's Reputation tour marked a big moment for the singer-songwriter, who took almost a full year off from summer 2016 to August of 2017. She rose slowly, but surely, from the ashes of 2016's flurry of tabloid attention with a new album and a new look. She said that "Old Taylor" couldn't come to the phone "right now...because she's dead," replacing the erstwhile Taylor with someone new, someone who cared a lot less about her reputation.
Reputation dropped in November of 2017, and the tour began in May of 2018. Swift earned two Billboard Music Awards: one for top-selling album, and another for best female artist. With $266.1 million in revenue, the tour beat out the Rolling Stones for highest-selling U.S. tour, ever. Most recently, reputation earned a Grammy nomination for Best Pop Vocal Album.
Amid all that, Swift finally got elbows-deep in politics and signed a landmark new record deal with UMG, which nets greater Spotify profits for all label artists. Now, alongside talents like Ryan Murphy, Shonda Rhimes, and the Obamas, she's headed to Netflix.
Below, the trailer for Swift's first Netflix foray.
