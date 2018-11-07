Selena Gomez Reportedly Leaves Treatment After Emotional Breakdown

Selena Gomez has left the mental health treatment center she willingly checked into following an "emotional breakdown" at a hospital in October, TMZ reports. Although a representative of the singer says that the TMZ report is inaccurate.
Gomez was hospitalized twice in October because of extremely low white blood cell counts following her kidney transplant. During her second hospital stay, the singer reportedly spiraled emotionally. People reported that Gomez had a panic attack while at the hospital and that was the "tipping point" to a rough few weeks that put her over the edge emotionally.
The news of Gomez's hospitalization came a few weeks after she left social media. “As much as I am grateful for the voice that social media gives each of us, I am equally grateful to be able to step back and live my life present to the moment I have been given. Kindness and encouragement only for a bit! Just remember — negative comments can hurt anybody’s feelings. Obvi,” Gomez wrote on Instagram before deleting her account.
The singer was treated at the mental health center for a month, and was undergoing dialectic behavior therapy (DBT), which she previously said has changed her life. In a Vogue interview in 2017, Gomez said she's a "passionate advocate" of the technique and sees her therapist five times a week. DBT typically involves both individual and group therapy, and asks patients to learn practical ways to manage their emotions.
According to E! News, Gomez is "doing much better" after leaving treatment and is feeling "refreshed and is in a better head space." She plans to continue checking in with mental health professionals to work on her therapy and on regulating her emotions.
This story has been updated with additional reporting.
