You Have To See Selena Gomez's First Vogue Cover

The year is 2017, the month is April — and, while it's hard to believe it took so long, Selena Marie Gomez is indeed on the cover of Vogue for the very first time.
The performer has appeared on the magazine's pages many times, and has even fronted some of its international editions (most recently, Vogue Australia). Still, Gomez's finally secured the coveted spot on the American issue. It was only a matter of time, of course, given her relationship with Anna Wintour: The 24-year-old told us earlier this year that sitting next to and catching up with the legendary editor was one of the highlights of her Fashion Week-going experience. And judging from the first few shots to come out of the spread, it was worth the wait.
Her cover and accompanying editorial were shot by industry-favorite photographer duo Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott. Gomez wears a Michael Kors on the cover, but inside the issue, she repped her new deal with Coach by posing in some customized pieces from Stuart Vevers' spring '17 collection. She was also styled in some new Balenciaga by editor Camilla Nickerson, because Gomez is a fashion girl through and through.
Gomez wrote she was "freaking out a little" when she shared the cover on Instagram. (She divulged her candid thoughts on the platform, where she still holds the title for most-followed account, in her interview.) And who wouldn't be? A bucket-list item for any celebrity checked off, with some capital-F Fashion and beautiful photography to boot? Gomez is having a pretty good 2017 so far.
