You Have To See Selena Gomez's First Vogue Cover

The performer has appeared on the magazine's pages many times , and has even fronted some of its international editions ( most recently, Vogue Australia ). Still, Gomez's finally secured the coveted spot on the American issue. It was only a matter of time, of course, given her relationship with Anna Wintour: The 24-year-old told us earlier this year that sitting next to and catching up with the legendary editor was one of the highlights of her Fashion Week-going experience. And judging from the first few shots to come out of the spread, it was worth the wait.