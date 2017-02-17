Selena Gomez’s First Coach Purchase Was Probably The Same As Yours

Going back to that classic Selena look: how would you define that?

"I’m definitely a red, white, and black kind of girl — I wear those colors on a daily basis. I’ll take a glance of closet and there’s barely any color, but there’s a lot of red." What's one thing people always ask you about your style?

"People ask about the go-to things I wear. For me, that's a good pair of jeans that fit me perfectly: I'll wear them over and over again, usually with a crop top and sneakers." What's the most valuable thing about personal style you've learned?

"Confidence and being comfortable. You can get caught up in comparing yourself to other people — that can be really hard for our generation, because of social media and pressures of world. But if you can wear something comfortably and confidently, you should feel good — and nothing else should matter. I love a good boot. That’s what feels super sexy and strong for me. I’m a boot girl; I’ll pair them with tights or baggy pants." Have you talked about designing any boots for Coach with Stuart?

"No, but that would be cool. It would be epic!" On those days when you’re not feeling that confident, how do you get out of that headspace and turn things around?

"That’s when the oversized rocker shirt comes out! I’ll wear something baggy that I can hide in a bit, paired with a cute choker."