Move Out Of The Way, Because Selena Gomez Came To Slay NYFW

Alright, y'all — you can put your Fashion Week outfit-planning on hold indefinitely, because Selena Gomez has already shut the party down.
Never mind that Fashion Month has only just started. Gomez touched down at JFK a day before the New York leg kicked off, and her wardrobe was very ready for action. And we, consequently, were unprepared for the slayage. Now, the reason for her early arrival was business, as she's also in town to promote her new Netflix show. The timing was all too perfect, though. (Plus, as we know these entertainment press tours tend to give us some of the best celebrity fashion moments outside of red carpets.)
We expect Gomez will hit up a few front rows while she's in town: She's basically a guarantee at Coach, considering she's now a face of the brand (and is already dutifully representing the fashion house with her wardrobe). She's also historically attended events during NYFW. So, we imagine her Fashion Week reign has but just begun.
This season, we're getting our street-style inspiration in real time, thanks to Gomez's impeccable wardrobe (and Kate Young's always-sharp styling). Brace yourselves: We have a feeling it's only going to get better from here.