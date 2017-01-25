When Selena Gomez isn't listening to Starboy, she's working on secret passion projects for Netflix. And the one she just teased looks really, really good. Gomez revealed that she has been working on a "passion project" of hers with the streaming service. The series is called 13 Reasons Why and is adapted from the bestselling 2007 YA novel, Thirteen Reasons Why, by Jay Asher. Gomez shared a teaser for the series along with the caption: "A peek at a passion project I've been working on with @Netflix. @13ReasonsWhy arrives 3/31." Gomez will act as an executive producer on the show, but will not star in it.
The 13-episode series will follow the same plot as the book. Clay Jensen (Dylan Minnette) is a teenager whose classmate and crush, Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford), commits suicide. Two weeks after her tragic death, he finds a box of cassette tapes on his doorstep which Hannah had recorded before she died. In them, she explains the thirteen reasons (and people) who contributed to her decision to end her life. Each of those reasons will be reflected in an episode of the series. The show itself has already created an Instagram page teasing a few of the apparent plot points.
The miniseries looks and sounds both heartbreaking and eye-opening to the complexities and realities of being a high schooler and dealing with everything from bullies to boyfriends — even death.
