Every Celeb You Can Imagine Is On A Romantic Winter Vacation Right Now

Sarah Midkiff
Photo: Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images.
Love is in the air and so are end-of-year getaways. Everyone from Karlie Kloss and her new hubby Joshua Kushner to Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are on romantic winter vacations right now, and somehow we seem to have missed the memo.
While some of our favorite celebrities are choosing to hit the slopes and get their après-ski on, others are taking the extended time off to celebrate their honeymoons in the great outdoors. Whatever the reason, we are taking notes for the next time we plan a post-holiday trip. Who knows, maybe this time next year, we'll be on a safari trip in South Africa of our own.
Click through to see which celebrities decided to fit in one more trip before 2019.
