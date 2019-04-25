Skip navigation!
Blake Lively
Beauty
Blake Lively Has The Most Surprising Pokemon Mani
by
Megan Decker
More from Blake Lively
Fashion
Blake Lively Wore Forever 21 on the Red Carpet And Said It Was Vintage
Mekita Rivas
Apr 25, 2019
Pop Culture
14 Adorably Awkward Celebrities At Prom
Jessica Chou
Mar 26, 2019
Movies
Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively Could Finally Star In A Rom-Com Together
Kaitlin Reilly
Jan 29, 2019
Movies
Who Needs Bond When We Have Blake?
As everyone selects the A-listers who deserve to be the next James Bond, Blake Lively is quietly making the character irrelevant. Okay, so maybe
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Entertainment
You
Is Just The Latest Example Of Hollywood's Obses...
The new Netflix show You is all about obsession. A creepy book store clerk named Joe (Penn Badgley) is obsessed with an aspiring poet named Beck
by
Kathleen Newman-B...
Pop Culture
There Were Some Notable Faces Missing From Taylor Swift's Ne...
Taylor Swift closed out a reputation-making 2018 with an equally epic costume party. Early Tuesday, the singer took to Instagram to share a series of
by
Alexis Reliford
Pop Culture
CommentsByCelebs Break Down The Best Celeb Comments Of 2018
In 2018, there were three ways to keep up with celebrities: IRL, online, and in online comments. The latter is probably the most exciting way to see what
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Pop Culture
Ryan Reynolds Opens Up About His & Blake Lively's Sex Life (...
In case you thought that the children of perfectly engineered couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds were also similarly sculpted from stardust in a lab,
by
Natalie Morin
Beauty
13 Group Halloween Costumes That
Bring
The Beauty Looks
You may have to to hide your eye roll when your co-worker starts blabbing on about how she and her BFF are dressing as Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods for
by
Megan Decker
Movies
Could Blake Lively Win An Oscar In 2019?
Until a couple of weeks ago, I was convinced that A Simple Favor was a hoax. “This can’t possibly be a real movie,” I told anyone who would listen
by
Anne Cohen
Pop Culture
Blake Lively Calls Out Sexist Critics Of Her Tour De Suits
If the popularity of the Comments By Celebs Instagram account is any indication, celebrities can and do see all your wonderful comments. Oh, and they also
by
Maia Efrem
Beauty
Blake Lively's Beach Wave Trick Has Us Scratching Our Heads
All due respect to Serena van der Woodsen's perfectly quaffed, glossy blonde salon waves, but Blake Lively's lived-in texture makes us want to throw our
by
Megan Decker
Movies
Blake Lively & Anna Kendrick's
A Simple Favor
Is Ou...
I've been having a hard time pinning down exactly what the movie A Simple Favor is about, but Anna Kendrick's most recent interview with PrideSource has
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Food & Drinks
Blake Lively Straight Up Annihilated Her Birthday Cupcakes
Blake Lively celebrated her birthday this weekend by indulging her sweet tooth, and now we have a major craving for cupcakes. The actress shared before
by
Sarah Midkiff
Beauty
Confessions Of Blake Lively's Makeup Artist
Twiggy, Cher, Madonna, Jennifer Lopez, Cindy Crawford, and the entire Kardashian crew — the list of iconic faces makeup artist Kristofer Buckle has
by
Megan Decker
Fashion
Blake Lively's Suit Streak Continues, & We Ain't Mad At It
For Blake Lively, an A-list celebrity who has legitimate reasons for not using a stylist (and thus, dressing herself), style is but a pastime. It just
by
Landon Peoples
Pop Culture
Blake Lively Once Passed Herself Off As Baby Spice & A Fan Just B...
Before Blake Lively stole our hearts in the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, dabbled in interior design, and began trolling her husband Ryan Reynolds on
by
Alexis Reliford
Music
Blake Lively May Just Be The Biggest Taylor Swift Stan Of Them All
Taylor Swift’s reputation tour is in full swing, and even the stars are dancing with their hands tied. And the only thing we love more than a Taylor
by
Meagan Fredette
Pop Culture
Ryan Reynolds Jokes About Divorcing Blake Lively
Ryan Reynolds is going to give me a heart attack. The Deadpool star has built quite a reputation for his self-deprecating and out-there jokes, especially
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Pop Culture
The
Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants
Is Becomi...
Grab your best pals and a bottle of rosé because we finally have some news worth celebrating. The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants is being adapted into
by
Madison Medeiros
Movies
What The Hell Is This Blake Lively & Anna Kendrick Movie Even About?
On paper, nothing is more up my alley than A Simple Favor. It's directed by Paul Feig, stars Anna Kendrick, and is about mommy blogging. But as recent
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Pop Culture
Ryan Reynolds Tweets Dad Advice Literally No One Should Heed
Ryan Reynolds is best known as the beloved and foul-mouthed superhero of our dreams. As husband to Blake Lively, he's also one-half of the perfect
by
Maia Efrem
Pop Culture
Did Blake Lively Drive Ryan Reynolds To The Hospital While She Wa...
Devoted husband Ryan Reynolds plugged Blake Lively’s upcoming movie A Simple Favor on Twitter, tweeting a link to the trailer and asking for the insider
by
Anna Millard
Movies
Did You Catch
Deadpool 2
's Subtle Taylor Swift Homage?
Taylor Swift's squad runs deep — so deep, in fact, that she pops up where you'd least expect her, like in the middle of Deadpool 2. Swifties in the
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Beauty
Blake Lively Just Made Superhero Nail Art Seem Romantic
Celebrity relationships can be tragically short-lived, but there's one Hollywood couple we'll continue to root for 'til the end of time: Blake Lively and
by
Samantha Sasso
Pop Culture
Can You Imagine Blake Lively As Queen Cersei In
Game Of Thron...
The 2018 Met Gala was a parade of celebs who were doing the most, and we loved seeing the over-the-top Catholic looks just as much as we loved the gossip
by
Meagan Fredette
Beauty
The Drugstore Beauty Products Celebrities Actually Wore To The Me...
Given the medieval history of its subject matter, the red carpet for this year's Met Gala theme — “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
Confessions Of Blake Lively's Hairstylist
It might be impossible to find a person who has never in their life had a bad hair day, but we'd bet Blake Lively holds the record for the fewest. Whether
by
Samantha Sasso
Pop Culture
Blake Lively's Instagram Is Back & Boy Do We Want To Know Wh...
Update: And, she's back. After deleting her account to promote her new film A Simple Favor, Blake Lively is back on Instagram and once again following
by
Rebecca Farley
Movies
We Know What Happened To Blake Lively's Instagram, But What ...
On Tuesday, all the photos disappeared from Blake Lively's Instagram à la Taylor Swift, and now we know why. The trailer for A Simple Favor dropped
by
Kathryn Lindsay
