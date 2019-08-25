Story from Pop Culture

Ryan Reynolds Just Gave Blake Lively The Worst Birthday Gift

Lydia Wang
Photo: Michael Stewart/FilmMagic.
It’s Blake Lively’s 32nd birthday, and Ryan Reynolds is celebrating like only the bravest and most secure in their relationship husband could: with an assortment of unflattering candid photos of his wife.
“Happy birthday, @blakelively,” he captioned his Instagram post. In all 10 photos Reynolds shared, Lively is closing her eyes or looking away.
Other celebrities joined Reynolds to poke fun at Lively. “I really think you captured her essence in these shots,” commented Tess Holliday. But, as Millie Bobby Brown added, “[She’s] still always so beautiful.”
Let it be known throughout the land: Blake Lively is an extremely patient and forgiving woman.
Happy Birthday, @blakelively.

Lively is clearly a far superior gift-giver. For Reynolds’ birthday earlier this month, she surprised her husband with a custom painting depicting a scene from his childhood. Reynolds shared that on Instagram, but couldn’t resist another joke at Lively’s expense, writing, “If there’s ever a fire, I’m grabbing this first,” he wrote. “I’ll come back for Blake.”
Lively and Reynolds married in 2012. Together, they have two daughters, James and Inez, and Lively announced in May that she is pregnant with their third child.
And that’s not all this couple has going on — last month, Lively signed a first-look deal with Amazon, and she currently has two projects with the studio underway. Reynolds, who plays the titular character in Deadpool, will reprise his role in the upcoming Deadpool 3. One thing’s certain, though: Reynolds already has the dad humor down pat.
