Blake Lively's Pokémon Manicure Is Outshining Her Pregnancy Reveal

The Pikachu decal is custom, but for fans who want a similar Pokémon-yellow manicure for this weekend's premiere, the process is simple. "For the ombré, I used two yellow polishes from the Sally Hansen Insta-Dri line ," Elle says. "I did one coat of Buttered Popcorn, and then dipped a sponge in the Canary color and pressed that over the top for an ombré effect . Of course, I don't have them with me anymore," she admits. "I left them with Blake and the girls."