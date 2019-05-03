Blake Lively's Pokémon Manicure Is Outshining Her Pregnancy Reveal

Blake Lively made one thing clear with her big pregnancy reveal at last night's Pokémon: Detective Pikachu premiere: She loves a theme. The actress went all-out with fluffy disco curls, a fitted slip dress covered in bright-yellow sequins to show off her budding bump, and a yellow ombré manicure stamped with tiny Detective Pikachu decals — all to support husband Ryan Reynolds, who voices the title character in the animated movie.
This isn't the first time Lively has drawn inspiration from Reynolds' work for her red-carpet looks: She pulled off a similar themed manicure last year at the premiere of Deadpool 2, and trusted the same artist — her go-to nail pro, Elle — to come up with the perfect Pikachu design this time around.
Together, Elle and Lively came up with this adorable nail art: a muted yellow ombré base featuring Pikachu on the accent nails. "We made these decals, which were custom-made, laser-printed waterslide decals from the actual film," Elle says of the process of getting the most realistic-looking design. "But the Poké Ball was actually hand-drawn. That was Blake's last-minute idea, and we garnished it with a Swarovski crystal in the center."
Elle tells us that Lively's daughters (James, 4, and Inez, 2) got matching manicures to support their dad, too. "The kids got Pokémon designs as well, which was really cute," she says. "Their nails are smaller, so the manicures weren't as detailed as Blake's, but it was so fun — and Ryan died over the matching look."
The Pikachu decal is custom, but for fans who want a similar Pokémon-yellow manicure for this weekend's premiere, the process is simple. "For the ombré, I used two yellow polishes from the Sally Hansen Insta-Dri line," Elle says. "I did one coat of Buttered Popcorn, and then dipped a sponge in the Canary color and pressed that over the top for an ombré effect. Of course, I don't have them with me anymore," she admits. "I left them with Blake and the girls."
