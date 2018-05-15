Blake Lively Just Made Superhero Nail Art Seem Romantic

Celebrity relationships can be tragically short-lived, but there's one Hollywood couple we'll continue to root for 'til the end of time: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. They troll each other with savage Instagram posts, shut down rumors like pros, and are there for each other when it really counts. That includes last night's big Deadpool 2 premiere, where Lively showed her support for her husband, who's reprising his starring role as the smart-ass superhero, by wearing his face on her nails.
Elle Gerstein, Lively's nail artist of 15 years, explains that the sweet thematic tribute to Reynolds was all the actress' idea. "It was a collaborative decision," she recalls, "but Blake always has a vision. She wanted to support her husband and play into the character."
Careful not to compete with her dress — which also appears to be a subtle nod to the superhero's black-and-red suit — Gerstein painted Lively's nails in black (Essie Licorice), save for three of the nails painted in white (Essie Gel Couture in First Fitting, which launches in June). For some added sparkle, Lively told Gerstein to add Swarovski crystals to the X-force art on her left hand's index finger — an aesthetic choice she was adamant about. Unlike the vintage crystals Gerstein used for Lively's Met Gala look, these are tiny stones that accented the glitter flecks inside the red polish (Essie Toggle to the Top) used to paint the Deadpool heart on her right hand and face on her left.
