Story from Beauty

The Drugstore Beauty Products Celebrities Actually Wore To The Met Gala

Samantha Sasso
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images.
Given the medieval history of its subject matter, the red carpet for this year's Met Gala theme — “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” — was always going to be an ode to opulence. While some stars missed the religious memo, most came dressed to impress — and gave Pope Francis a run for his money in the process.
But just because the majority of the attendees showed up dripping in ornate, painstakingly handcrafted custom couture and Lorraine Schwartz diamonds with price tags that would make Abraham do a double take doesn't mean Hollywood's biggest stars didn't leave room for some drugstore beauty. Ahead, check out every famous face who wore drugstore beauty to worship at the church of fashion last night.
Read These Stories Next:
The Best Black Hairstyles To Grace The Met Gala Red Carpet
Rihanna Debuted This Transformative Beauty Treatment At The Met Gala
The Meaning Behind All Those Crystal Tears At The Met Gala

More from Celebs & Influencers

R29 Original Series