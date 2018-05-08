Holy Chic! The Most Divine Looks From The Met Gala Red Carpet

It's the first Monday in May which, to most of the world, means still nursing a Cinco de Mayo hangover. But in Anna Wintour's world — also referred to as the fashion-cum-socialite industry — it's arguably the most important event of the year: the Met Gala. This year's theme is the first to branch into religion with its Vatican-approved exhibit Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Cathotlic Imagination.
If we're taking bets, we're not not anticipating Madonna-esque (the musician, not the OG Holy Mother) iron crosses c/o Chanel, gilded capes, and shrouds and veils that would fit right in with the cast of The Handmaid's Tale. But the Met Gala's red carpet always has a way of surprising us — and reminding us just why we tune in to the over-the-top event year after year. With every new and unexpected theme comes, well, new and unexpected fashion that breaks out of the "pretty" mold. This is the moment the avant-garde pieces the industry lives and thrives by can really shine.
With a star-studded cast led by unofficial Met Gala Queen Rihanna, here's how the world's biggest names tried to channel the divine, the holy, and the OM-literal-G (if you're Catholic, that is).