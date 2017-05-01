The Most Noteworthy Looks From The 2017 Met Gala

If you were tasked with paying homage to a designer as epic as Rei Kawakubo for the red carpet, do you think you'd be up for the challenge? The reclusive Japanese designer commands as much attention with her anti-celebrity persona as she does for the anti-fashion clothing that she creates, which made her the perfect subject for this year's Costume Institute exhibit. For the Met Gala's red carpet (which is actually off-white with blue trim this year), how would celebrities and designers honor a single designer's work, when the talent in question has deliberately tried to be anti-pretty, anti-establishment, and anti-approachable — common themes of traditional red carpets — for her entire career? Some were up for the challenge. And some, as you'll see, had a hard time breaking out of the box.