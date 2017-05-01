The Most Epic Looks From The 2017 Met Gala

If you were tasked with paying homage to a designer as iconic as Rei Kawakubo for the red carpet, do you think you'd be up to the challenge? The reclusive Japanese designer commands as much attention with her anti-celebrity persona as does for the avant garde fashion she designs, which logically made her the perfect subject for this year's Costume Institute exhibition. For the Met Gala's red carpet (which was actually off-white with blue trim this year), how were guests to pay homage to a single designer's work, considering that the talent in question has deliberately tried to ruffle feathers throughout her career?