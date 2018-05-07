Exclusive: Balmain To Auction Off Met Gala Looks For Charity

"After meeting Bono, we wanted to figure out how my fashion and vision can help," Rousteing explained to Refinery29 why, for personal reasons, he is selling his latest creations via the organization. "It's a paradox: I live in a French, haute couture/luxury world, but sometimes people forget that, when you're a designer, it's not just about selling clothes — it's about having a vision. Coming from an orphanage, I wanted to be a part of that story, as well; to help kids who don't know their parents or have parents who died of AIDS or who were born with HIV. We don't necessarily have the same stories, but it's sad when your background doesn't support growth or a new story. I had the chance to have a beautiful life, but I want to use what I have now to help kids who don't have that chance."