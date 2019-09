Exclusive: Balmain To Auction Off Met Gala Looks For Charity

"I'm inspired by religion. More than that, I'm inspired by love," he reveals, noting that while his creations for Balmain are known for their extravagance and ornate detail — an aesthetic that fits comfortably within fashion's relationship to Catholicism — it was the chance to save a life that inspired him to take his skills as a couturier beyond the over-the-top spectacle we're used to seeing from Balmain, but to the extreme. "I told my team, 'I know that these won't be ours at the end. But they're going to auction for (RED).' I wanted to make the most memorable clothes not just by their craftsmanship, embroidery, or cut, but because all of that would go toward helping kids survive. That was the point: to make the most spectacular creations to get the most money to save the most lives."