First H&M, Now This: The Balmain Collab We Seriously Hope Happens

If there are two things we know the Kardashian family loves, they are Kanye West and Balmain. So when the two come together in perfect harmony (in Madison Square Garden, in front of 20,000 people, during New York Fashion Week, no less) — to put it lightly — the result is insane.
Late Thursday afternoon, Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, Kendall, Kylie, Kris, Caitlyn, and North entered West's presentation for Yeezy Season 3 in coordinated white getups. Teased earlier this week on West's Twitter account, the #worldsmosttalkedaboutfamily wasn't wearing any old selection of garments from the less-Spanxy-but-still-mostly-spandex line. No, they were wearing custom Yeezy Season 3 x Balmain, designed especially by the house's creative director, Olivier Rousteing (and apparently quite last-minute).
Advertisement
Loved the #kanyewest show and the Collab w @ORousteing for @balmain! Had the best time tonite! Proud of you Kanye!!! pic.twitter.com/ZAkCb9qH9O— Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) February 12, 2016
Following the mayhem, Kim posted a photo to her Instagram account, thanking Rousteing for "[making] it happen in 5 days" (that is because, naturally, West flew to Paris, where he presumably *asked nicely* that custom pieces be created in time for his show). At the event, West gave a shout-out to Rousteing (who was, of course, seated next to the family's momager). "Olivier, thank you for doing the collaboration," he said. "Two weeks ago when I flew into Paris and designed…the whole family's outfits — can y'all stand up for one second?"
At that moment, the world got a glimpse of the embellished, cut-up, pretty-skintight, and, at times, super-sheer collaboration between the two designers. And once we got over the fact that Kim was (once again) rocking her requisite Fashion Week blonde 'do, we realized we might have the style sphere's next big capsule collection on our hands. So is Balmain x Yeezy actually going to be a thing? Given the popularity (read: mayhem) both have separately ignited (Balmain, with its H&M line, and Yeezy, with its, well, everything), we're predicting it would be a sell-out hit. And that the Internet will
probably definitely break.
Advertisement