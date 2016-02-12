First H&M, Now This: The Balmain Collab We Seriously Hope Happens

At that moment, the world got a glimpse of the embellished, cut-up, pretty-skintight, and, at times, super-sheer collaboration between the two designers. And once we got over the fact that Kim was (once again) rocking her requisite Fashion Week blonde 'do, we realized we might have the style sphere's next big capsule collection on our hands. So is Balmain x Yeezy actually going to be a thing? Given the popularity (read: mayhem) both have separately ignited (Balmain, with its H&M line, and Yeezy, with its, well, everything), we're predicting it would be a sell-out hit. And that the Internet will probably definitely break.





