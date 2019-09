A Dozen Things You Probably Didn't Know About Olivier Rousteing

1. Rousteing's next big coup at Balmain will be accessories: In June, the French luxury house was acquired by Mayhoola, and with the reported $522 million investment from the Qatar-based firm, it's looking to grow more into the add-on category. Right now, Balmain does sell shoes gloves, and belts , but the selection is quite limited. "For me now, Balmain has to grow," he told Cho. "I've grown up as a designer in the past five years, and now I want to expand Balmain into a big global brand. I'm aware that the Balmain world is obviously expensive, but I love my crowd, too, that might not be able to afford my clothes... For me, it's really important to make sure that I have different people that believe in my world."2. Rousteing's first collection at Balmain for spring 2012 was the least stressful — not because he thought it was his strongest, but because he says he didn't really know what to expect, so he didn't stress about the reaction too much. "It's like a kid trying to touch fire because he doesn't understand that he'll get burned," he said. "I think it was the same for me: I learned to be a designer — you never learn to be a creative director."3. The designer scored the top job at Balmain when he was just 25 — and only 18 months after he started working for the company — thus making him one of the youngest designers to be appointed creative director of a storied French label, ever. (Yves Saint Laurent has him beat, though: He assumed the equivalent role at Dior at age 21 , back in 1957.)4. The designer's army is quite devoted — well, we already knew this, but, according to Rousteing, this is most evident in the sell-out rate of Balmain's collaboration with H&M. He told the crowd that 97% of the collection sold out, while the remaining 3% was reportedly stolen. While H&M doesn't comment on how its collections or collabs sell, the brand did acknowledge the particularly strong response to this pair-up. "The Balmain x H&M collection has been a huge success and we are extremely pleased with the response in the stores on all our markets," the retailer said in a statement to Refinery29.