A Dozen Things You Probably Didn't Know About Olivier Rousteing

8. The Balmain Army has long been lauded for its diverse lineup — but Rousteing won't send a gown to just anybody. "I will never dress someone I don't believe in," he stated adamantly. Apparently, some celebrities have approached the house about wearing Balmain, but Rousteing has turned them down if he didn't have an instant connection with them — not a totally unusual practice for a designer. "People that I dress are people that I love and that inspire me," he explains.



9. He sees championing diversity in his campaigns and on his runway as part of his role — especially in an industry that talks a lot about the topic, but doesn't always act on it. "I can't imagine a catwalk that doesn't represent all the cultures that I can [reach] with my fashion," he explains. "When you see a show where there's no color, and they call it modern or chic — I wouldn't call that modern or chic." To get to a place where fashion can truly call itself inclusive, the industry is going to have to work a lot harder, he says.



10. Rousteing's mom still gets excited when she sees her son on the red carpet with Cindy Crawford at the Met Gala. Yet Rousteing doesn't think he's made it yet — at 31, he still thinks he has a lot to achieve. Another fun Met Gala anecdote: When he attended back in 2012, Rousteing found himself plucking feathers from Beyoncé's Givenchy gown off his shoes at the end of the night after accidentally stepping on her train one too many times.



11. He has a designer crush on Tom Ford. "Who doesn't? Hi, Tom, if you hear me..." Same, Olivier.



12. Rousteing would cast Jaden Smith to play him in a movie about his life: "He's so amazing."



Watch the talk in full, below.