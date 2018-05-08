23 Met Gala Hairstyles Worth A Praise Break

When it comes to beauty, your typical red carpet comes with a very specific set of parameters: makeup that looks fresh and light, hair that doesn't look too "done," and nothing that will compete with the clothing. The Met Gala is the exact opposite.
At the annual Metropolitan Museum of Art benefit, you'll see some of the wildest hairstyles and beauty looks imaginable — nothing is off limits. Which means that queens like Zendaya, Rihanna, and Solange often use their God-given texture to make a statement — and you'd better believe that they use it to the max.
To celebrate, we've rounded up the the best looks from last night's event as well as our favorite Black hairstyles from years past. Check them out in all their glory, ahead.