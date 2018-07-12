Skip navigation!
Bun Hairstyle Tutorials
Beauty
How Blake Lively Gets Those Tousled Waves
by
Megan Decker
More from Bun Hairstyle Tutorials
Beauty
7 Celebrity Summer Updos That Beat The Essence Fest Heat
Khalea Underwood
Jul 12, 2018
Beauty
We Followed Mandy Moore To Paris Couture — & It Was A Dream
Megan Decker
Jul 9, 2018
Beauty
10 Times Storm Reid Made Us Want To Get Box Braids
Khalea Underwood
Jul 6, 2018
Hair
Two BFFs Dish On Their Personal Favorite Hairstyles
No matter our hair texture, we all love switching things up in the hair category every now and again. After all, there’s just something to be said for
by
R29 Brand Experie...
Beauty
Meghan Markle's Wedding Day Bun Was Messy On Purpose, FYI
If you have the most basic knowledge of Meghan Markle — or, excuse me, the Duchess of Sussex — then you know that she loves herself a messy bun. She
by
Khalea Underwood
Beauty
23 Met Gala Hairstyles Worth A Praise Break
When it comes to beauty, your typical red carpet comes with a very specific set of parameters: makeup that looks fresh and light, hair that doesn't look
by
Khalea Underwood
Beauty
Grab Your Hair Gel, Because Pompadours Are Back
There's something mystifying about a messy bun. Everyone who's attempted one knows that it's not as easy as it looks, yet ironically, a modern bun looks
by
Khalea Underwood
Beauty
2018's Best Textured Hair Trends Were All On One Red Carpet
We're at least a few hundred red carpets deep into 2018, yet somehow, we're still not bored. With a storied history rich in Hollywood waves and extensive
by
Khalea Underwood
Beauty
Athleisure Hair Is Trending — & It Looks
So
Good
There are some people who spend hours on end prepping for fashion week events, curling their hair and contouring themselves into oblivion. And there's
by
Khalea Underwood
Beauty
The Best Oscars Hairstyles Of All Time
There's a reason why the Academy Awards act as the grande finale of awards season: There's no higher honor in Hollywood than winning an Oscar. Hell, even
by
Khalea Underwood
Beauty
The Lazy Girl's Guide To 3 Easy — & Super Flattering — Holid...
Summer is the season of laid-back hairstyles that need nothing more than a spritz of salt spray and a maybe a quick zhuzh before heading out the door. But
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
The Coolest Updos You Need To Win Prom Night
Fame is fickle — and it isn't guaranteed. Meaning that your likelihood of attending a big red carpet event could be slim, but that's why prom is so much
by
Khalea Underwood
Hair
The Reason This Woman Got Sent Home From Work Is NOT Okay
Most of us have dealt with annoying dress codes at one time or another — but here’s a new one that’ll make you see red. Twenty-year-old Akua
by
Caitlin Flynn
Beauty
This Bun Was Made For Your Favorite Athleisure Look
When you're in a beauty rut, it's a little like looking in your closet and seeing absolutely nothing to wear. Sure, you have the bones to create a killer
by
Khalea Underwood
Beauty
This Slicked-Back Bun Means Business
When you're in a beauty rut, it's a little like looking in your closet and seeing absolutely nothing to wear. Sure, you have the bones to create a killer
by
Khalea Underwood
Celebrity Beauty
Kendall Jenner's Latest Hairstyle Is About To Blow Up Your Instag...
If three’s a trend, then space buns are about to have a moment. The futuristic-looking style, perched high atop the head, was just spotted on one of the
by
Rachel Krause
Hair
Matt Damon Suffered For His
Great Wall
Man Bun
In The Great Wall, Matt Damon sports an elaborate man bun. But the process of obtaining it — and living with it — was not as glamorous as the style
by
Suzannah Weiss
Hair
This Clever Trick Makes A Full, High Bun SO Easy
When you're in a beauty rut, it's a little like looking in your closet and seeing absolutely nothing to wear. Sure, you have the bones to create a killer
by
Lexy Lebsack
Hair
This Khloé Kardashian-Inspired Half-Up Bun Makes Day 2 Hair Easy
When you're in a beauty rut, it's a little like looking in your closet and seeing absolutely nothing to wear. Sure, you have the bones to create a killer
by
Lexy Lebsack
Hair
The Bun That Proves Minimalism Is Back
The messy bun has been our go-to hairstyle for ages. But, we'll be the first to admit it: At this point, our cherished look has become a bit...blasé.
by
Audrey Noble
Hair
This No-Fuss Hairstyle Is Perfect For Running The World
There are many common traits successful women share, one of them being a tried-and-true, no fuss uniform that inherently says, “I’m here to get shit
by
Simedar Jackson
Hair
Too Hungover To Wash Your Hair? This Is The Look For You
These full, carefree pigtail buns (which work on most hair types) are a punked-up, messy hair day option that celebs love. With mega-teased height and
by
Rachel Selvin
Hair
Could These Pony Buns Be Any Cuter?
With no offense to Cindy Brady, worn alone, pigtails can lean a little juvenile. But artfully twisted and allowed to swing free, they become a style fit
by
Rachel Selvin
Celebrity Beauty
You Need To See How Fans Are Honoring Their Queen Carrie Fisher
Carrie Fisher built a remarkable career as a writer, humorist, activist, and Hollywood script doctor. But for Star Wars fans, the whip-smart wordsmith
by
Erika Stalder
Hair
This Triple-Loop Chignon Is So Chic — & Keeps Every Last Layer Of...
Who says the traditional chignon can't have a punk-rock edge? With this easy hack, we're giving the humble bun a burst of much-needed cool. Watch the
by
Rachel Selvin
Hair
How to Wear Pigtails Like A Grown-Up
If pigtails make you nostalgic for the glory days of Lisa Frank, here's some good news: We're playing with a new, grown-up way to wear them. (Hint: it's
by
Rachel Selvin
Celebrity Beauty
Gigi Hadid’s Glittery Space-Age Look Is Out Of This World
I have a theory that Gigi Hadid is actually Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century. Her megawatt skin and lustrous blond hair — and let's not forget those
by
Rebecca Farley
Celebrity Beauty
Bun Drops Are The Most Mesmerizing Hair Trend On Instagram
Ahhhh cabelo! 💛 A video posted by TALINA LOPES (@_talinalopes) on Jul 19, 2016 at 11:00am PDT The hair flip? As if! That's so '90s. And
by
Erika Stalder
Hair
Score Perfect Pigtail Buns With A Household Item You Already Own
I recently found myself shamelessly staring at a girl on the subway. Yes, she was a total babe with a cool outfit, but it was her pigtail buns that I
by
Emily Curl
Hair
Allow The "Ice Bun" To Cool You Down This Weekend
Long-haired ladies know this scenario well: You're heading out the door and your hair is looking good. But 10 minutes into your day, your strands are
by
Kelly Bourdet
