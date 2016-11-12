Who says the traditional chignon can't have a punk-rock edge? With this easy hack, we're giving the humble bun a burst of much-needed cool. Watch the video, above, for the full look. Then, try it yourself using the steps, below.
Step 1. Comb through hair. Then, add grip and texture with your favorite paste or pomade. (Dry shampoo or texture spray works, too!)
Step 2. Pull two chunks of hair forward. These will frame your face.
Step 3. Tie remaining hair into a ponytail.
Step 4. Tuck ponytail through itself by looping it back and over the elastic.
Advertisement
Step 5. Pull side pieces into a small ponytail above the center twist and secure with a second elastic.
Step 6. Loop the top ponytail through itself just like you did the bigger one. Then, through the bottom ponytail.
Step 7. Tie off the end of the hair with a third elastic.
Step 8. Tuck the end of the ponytail inside the twists. Pin in place.
Step 9. Pin up remaining loose hairs.
Advertisement