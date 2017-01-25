When you're in a beauty rut, it's a little like looking in your closet and seeing absolutely nothing to wear. Sure, you have the bones to create a killer look — a bold liner here, a bottle of texture spray there — but sometimes you just need a boost of inspiration. That's why we created Short Cuts, a series of quick, easy-to-follow videos meant to educate, refresh, and excite the beauty nerds in all of us. Whether you're looking to learn something new or to refresh your current routine, there's a Short Cut for you.
Khloé Kardashian's half-up bun was one of last year's most popular styles. The look was created by celeb hairstylist Justine Marjan — but you don't need a glam squad to score it at home. Armed with a few clear elastics and a clever pin — these are key — you can turn day-two hair into a chic new style, or start with clean hair and add waves, curls, or any other texture you like to it. Plus, the bun is also quite versatile — Khloé wears the base as a pony, too.
Advertisement
Ready to give it a go? Press play above for the how-to, then follow the steps below to try it yourself.
Step 1: Use a comb to section the hair on your crown into a smooth, high ponytail. Tip: Part your hair just above the arch of your eyebrows for a flattering effect.
Step 2: Secure with a clear elastic.
Step 3: How you add movement to the rest of your hair is up to you — bends, waves, or curls all work well with this look. Focus on defining or amplifying your texture with lots of volume. We used a wand to add beachy waves to the mid-sections of hair only, including some of the hair in the ponytail.
Step 4: Twist half of the hair in the ponytail around the base and pin with a bobby pin.
Step 5: Twist the rest of the hair around the base you just created, this time going in the opposite direction. Use a twistable pin — like Goody's Spin Pin — to secure. Pull apart gently to add fullness.
Step 6: Mist hair with texture or beach spray to add a lived-in feeling. (We used Ouai's Texture Spray.)
Advertisement