If pigtails make you nostalgic for the glory days of Lisa Frank, here's some good news: We're playing with a new, grown-up way to wear them. (Hint: it's cooly undercover.) Watch the video, above, for a quick tutorial on our modernized pigtail look and use the steps, below, to try this refined style for yourself.
Step 1. Using a wide-tooth comb, part your hair evenly down the middle.
Step 2. Apply an anti-frizz serum.
Step 3. Using a comb, smooth the section of hair from one side of the part into a ponytail, securing with an elastic. Repeat with remaining loose hair other side.
Advertisement
Step 4. Twist both pigtails into a single ballerina bun. Secure with hairspray and as many wide bobby pins as necessary.
Advertisement