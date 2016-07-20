There's been a gaping hole in your closet that you weren't aware of until today. While a number of recent trends have a very strong nostalgic allure, there's a new collaboration in town that's about to totally blow chokers out of the water. Lisa Frank has translated its technicolor universe onto clothes, according to the Daily Dot. Our eyes just lit up with Technicolor rainbows.
The selection of tops, sweatshirts, and leggings (because athleisure has touched everything, including Lisa Frank) is currently available on the retailer Rage On!. The gang's all back, in their whimsical, multi-colored glory — from Hunter the leopard to the dancing dolphins. Don't want to play favorites? You can have 'em all in one collaged print!
The line was announced recently on Instagram. Judging by the comments (plus ensuing Twitter activity), people are pretty psyched.
It's not the first time Lisa Frank's neon-hued crew of characters invaded our wardrobes. The brand released a capsule ready-to-wear collection in 2011, according to Racked. The following year, Lisa Frank took a high fashion spin on the Jeremy Scott runway. Plus, Urban Outfitters reignited our interest in school supplies by selling an assortment of limited-edition desk accessories, according to the Huffington Post, a few years ago. Clearly, the Lisa Frank obsession has segued quite well into the new millennium, thanks to our strong affinity for, arguably, the best part about going back to school.
Prices start at $24.99 for T-shirts, and cap at $59.99 for delightfully graphic sweatshirts. Unfortunately, you will have to wait a bit to get your hands on each item after purchase: Because Rage On! products are made to order. Though, items take about 25 days — plus shipping time — to arrive, according to its website. Now, go dig up those Trapper Keepers and notebooks for some next-level accessorizing.
