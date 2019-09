It's not the first time Lisa Frank's neon-hued crew of characters invaded our wardrobes. The brand released a capsule ready-to-wear collection in 2011, according to Racked . The following year, Lisa Frank took a high fashion spin on the Jeremy Scott runway . Plus, Urban Outfitters reignited our interest in school supplies by selling an assortment of limited-edition desk accessories, according to the Huffington Post , a few years ago. Clearly, the Lisa Frank obsession has segued quite well into the new millennium, thanks to our strong affinity for, arguably, the best part about going back to school.Prices start at $24.99 for T-shirts, and cap at $59.99 for delightfully graphic sweatshirts. Unfortunately, you will have to wait a bit to get your hands on each item after purchase: Because Rage On! products are made to order. Though, items take about 25 days — plus shipping time — to arrive, according to its website . Now, go dig up those Trapper Keepers and notebooks for some next-level accessorizing.