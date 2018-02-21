Update: This post was originally published on Jun 30, 2015.
When the whole '90s-revival thing picked up steam most recently, I didn’t think twice about whipping out my overalls and buying a new tattoo choker on Etsy. No shame there — I’m a '90s kid, after all. But I'll admit that the return of these trends can look either amazing...or just really, really bad.
We’ve watched our favorite '90s stars’ and fashion icons’ styles evolve over the years, but there’s still something magical (and hilarious) about remembering the big hits of the decade — like the Rachel haircut or Cher Horowitz’s epic outfits in Clueless. Pieces like overalls and crop tops can certainly take more modern, streamlined forms nowadays, but still, mastering their return is all about styling. There's a fine line between giving a chic nod to the '90s and looking like a character from Spice World.
To help you avoid going into full-on time-capsule mode, we put together outfits that tap into the '90s the right way. So go on, learn how to bring these signatures back to the future.