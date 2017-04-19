We’ve watched our favourite '90s stars’ and fashion icons’ styles evolve over the years, but there’s still something magical (and hilarious) about remembering the big hits of the decade — like the Rachel haircut or Cher Horowitz’s epic outfits in Clueless. Pieces like overalls and crop tops can certainly take more modern, streamlined forms nowadays, but still, mastering their return is all about styling. There's a fine line between giving a chic nod to the '90s and looking like a character from Spice World.