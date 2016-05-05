This '90s Styling Trick Is Making A Huge Comeback

Over the past few months, we've amassed quite the collection of slip dresses. The style has made a serious comeback since its heyday in the late '90s: It's been celeb-vetted and achieved sell-out status this season. So, it's time to think up some new ways to style the piece — or, rather, revisit some tried-but-true tactics for donning the wispy, strappy silhouette.
The trick is simple, nostalgic, and can be easily recreated with items already in our closets: layering the lingerie-inspired garment over a T-shirt. Over the past few weeks, it's been spotted on three members of the Kardashian-Jenner family tree (Kim, Kendall, and Kylie) — could this be the springtime equivalent of "lampshading?" We're all for this no-fuss trick. Check out three celeb takes on the move, ahead.
