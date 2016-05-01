You never want something until you can't have it. So, each week in The Sell-Out, we're getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what's selling like crazy. Watch this space to find out what everyone's buying, sign up for wait lists, and keep tabs on restocks.
When Beyoncé slyly dropped Lemonade last Sunday, too many questions ran through our minds (Did Jay cheat? Who's Becky? What does it all mean?). But if we're being completely honest, we really wanted to know who made, well, everything she wore in the dramatic visual album. And when we saw the Queen sporting one of our favorite trends of late, the slip dress, we were dying to get the look.
In the video for the song "Love Drought," Bey wears a simple baby blue frock from Brooklyn-based brand RHOI — and it's flying off the shelves. Currently, the version featured in Lemonade is completely sold out and the pink and iridescent options are quickly following suit. Luckily, the shop's tipped us off that it's expecting a restock in May — so, if you're looking to score the Lemonade item, keep your eye on this space for updates. And if you can't wait until then to get your Beyoncé on, click through to shop some similar slips.
