The New Wave Of Slip Dresses Celebrities LOVE

Some days, we look at our closet and it feels like the '90s never left. The comeback is pretty recent, as far fashion throwbacks go (it's only been two or so decades, after all), but it's certainly taken control of our fashion choices recently. Evidence includes a renewed interest in brown lipstick, a sudden influx of velvet, Delia's second coming, and Courtney Love's Nasty Gal collab. Celebs have also brought this "Live Every Day Like it's #TBT" mentality to the red carpet, by way of a bevy of slip dresses.
Often seen as simply another layer to cover up (or maybe a more dressed-up alternative to ratty, mismatched pajamas), slip dresses cropped up on the runways of Chloé and Givenchy, making us wonder why we ever parted ways with the style in the first place.
The easy silhouette is perhaps the most convincing example of the innerwear-as-outerwear trend, too, which celebrities like Rihanna and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley have brought — fabulously — to the party circuit. These fresh takes go beyond just slinky silk: think graphic inserts, mermaid-like shapes, and velvety finishes for a double dose of '90s. Ahead, see four examples of stepped-up slip dresses.
