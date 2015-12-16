This '90s Trend Is Going To Be HUGE This Holiday Season

With all the shindigs happening this time of year, it's easy to get party-dress fatigue from seeing the same couple of concepts over and over: LBDs, turtlenecks, and especially sequins — lots of sequins. However, one of this year's standout trends has nothing to do with how one's outfit catches the light on the dance floor. Rather, it's about texture. What's soft to the touch and surprisingly adaptable to myriad silhouettes? Velvet.
This season's fêtes are poised to be the coziest yet, thanks to the influx of chic velvet looks in fall/winter fashions. The cushy fabric is perfectly suited for colder months, with an inviting tactile factor that your flashiest, sparkliest numbers just can't compete with. But the material's slight sheen (and the ultra-rich effect it has when done in darker hues) makes for great nighttime dressing. It gives an elegant and almost regal finish to popular party pieces, like the wrap dress and tailored suit.
Given velvet's versatility, celebrities like Kendall Jenner and Constance Wu have favored it for a wide range of events, from Parisian soirées to red carpet premieres. Surely you, too, will find a place for the plush material in your fancy-dress rotation. Ahead, check out five of our favorite recent velvet moments.
