As much as we live for playful style risks and testing the side-eye potential of some of the most daring looks we spotted on the runway (we're looking at you, car-wash pleats and Technicolor faux fur), we also love the more wearable trends that emerge during Fashion Week. And having made appearances at Alexander Wang, Valentino, Lanvin, and Christopher Kane, velvet is one such example. The touchable fabric took over the autumn '15 aesthetic, and it's taking over the inventory at our favorite stores, too.
To prove how far this textile can go, we hit the racks at Topshop to show off five unexpected ways to wear it. Be it sharp, tailored silhouettes or colorful one-piece bodysuits, the slinky material can work seamlessly into your wardrobe for work, play, or otherwise. See our take on the lush texture ahead, and thank the fashion gods for giving us a cozy trend that won't leave us freezing our tuckus off.
