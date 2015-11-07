There are many virtues of fall dressing (elegant tights, 24/7 coziness by way of all-knitwear-everything, and so on) but turtlenecks deserve a special shout-out. We can go on and on — we already have, actually — about the transformative powers of this layering piece. We're not alone in our affinity; off-duty celebrities are into the look, too.
Red carpets, however, are not subject to the rules of seasonal dressing. They welcome bare limbs and strappy heels that definitely don't compute with snow and sub-zero temps. And yet, various twists on the seasonally practical turtleneck have made their way onto quite a few step-and-repeats lately.
These outfits definitely aren't suited for fending off the elements, though. Instead of the cozy, covered-up styles we gravitate towards in the winter, the latest wave of "turtlenecks" offers up some interesting spins on the everyday favorite. The necks are embellished, colorful, or even ruffled. Sometimes, they're framed by cutouts and bare skin, making that extra bit of fabric stand out even more.
Move over, statement necklaces. See some of our favorite "turtleneck" looks, ahead.
